American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 5,583,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,250. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

