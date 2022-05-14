Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $26.24. 2,149,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -218.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

