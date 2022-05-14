AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Major Shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sells 6,000,000 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ABC opened at $152.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

