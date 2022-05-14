Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 on June 8th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Amgen has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Amgen stock opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day moving average is $227.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

