Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AMPY opened at $6.98 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter.
Amplify Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
