Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMPY opened at $6.98 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 217,853 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 316.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 410,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 713.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 418,355 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

