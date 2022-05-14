Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANRGF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.