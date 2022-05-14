Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Earnings of -$2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($2.00). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($2.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

