Analysts Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.58 on Friday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 223,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

