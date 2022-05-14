Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

