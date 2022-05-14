Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PRMW stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.