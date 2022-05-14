Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.