Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Post $1.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.68. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFG stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

