Analysts Expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Semrush.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SEMR opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $32.48.
Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
