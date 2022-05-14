Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11).
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
