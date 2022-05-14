Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Angi also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Angi by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Angi has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

