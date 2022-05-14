Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 3,564,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Angi has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Angi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

