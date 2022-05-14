Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.75. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum (Get Rating)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.