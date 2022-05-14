Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.
OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.75. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $167.75.
About Anglo American Platinum (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.