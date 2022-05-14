Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.81.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE BUD opened at $56.01 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
