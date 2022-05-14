Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BUD opened at $56.01 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

