Anterix (ATEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ATEX stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,114. The stock has a market cap of $909.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Anterix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Anterix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Anterix by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Anterix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.