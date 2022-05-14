APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the lowest is $2.03. APA reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $14.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $17.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
