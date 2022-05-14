Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aperam will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.