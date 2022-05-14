APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in APi Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in APi Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

NYSE:APG opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. APi Group has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

