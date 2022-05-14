Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.72 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.
In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.
About Applied Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.