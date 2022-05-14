Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLT stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

APLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

