Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.
Shares of APVO stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $31.76.
APVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
