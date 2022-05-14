Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

