Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of APTX stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.
