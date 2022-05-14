Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

