Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

APTX stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

