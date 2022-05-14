Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 155.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

