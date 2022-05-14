Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ APYX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.
