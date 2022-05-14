Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

