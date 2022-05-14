Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) PT Lowered to $6.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.
Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
