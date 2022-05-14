Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) PT Lowered to $6.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

