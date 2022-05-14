Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Issues Earnings Results

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.92), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $8.91 on Friday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Get Arcellx alerts:

ACLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx (Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.