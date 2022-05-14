Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $153.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,695 shares of company stock valued at $78,585,334 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.