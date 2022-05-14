Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.86% and a negative net margin of 517.55%.

ARMP opened at $3.94 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.