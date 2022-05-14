ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.01. ASGN has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

