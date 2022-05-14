Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,270.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ASHTY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
ASHTY stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.01. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $184.12 and a 52 week high of $349.69.
Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.