Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ASHTY opened at $195.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day moving average is $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,406.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

