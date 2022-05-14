Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan Sells 4,010 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $170.16.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.