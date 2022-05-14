Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan Sells 4,010 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ AZPN opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $170.16.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.57.
Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.
