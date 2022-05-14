Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.69.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
