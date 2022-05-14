Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

