Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

