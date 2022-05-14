AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 39.9% in April

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 6,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

