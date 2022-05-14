Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.50 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.