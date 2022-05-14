Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $8.28 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,964,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

