Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATHA shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $26,964,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

