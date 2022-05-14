Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Price Target Increased to €23.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

ATASY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantia from €18.70 ($19.68) to €18.90 ($19.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from €20.00 ($21.05) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,167. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

