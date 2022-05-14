Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 160 to SEK 168.75 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ATLKY stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

