Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $42.61 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
ATLKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 160 to SEK 168.75 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
