Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:ACII opened at $9.78 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACII. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth $98,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.