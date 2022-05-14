AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,317 shares of company stock valued at $225,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.89 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

