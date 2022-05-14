Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$3.90 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,413,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,427. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $637.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 41.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 845.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 783,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 50.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 313,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.