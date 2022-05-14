AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds Sells 10,185 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,815 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $473,288.90.
AN opened at $123.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.