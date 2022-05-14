AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds Sells 10,185 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,815 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $473,288.90.

AN opened at $123.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

